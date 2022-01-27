Matric pupils called to enroll Maths and Science Programme

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) has called on 2021 matric pupils from previously disadvantaged backgrounds who would like to improve their mathematics and science results to enrol in its programme.

The Maths and Science Programme (MSP) is part of the CDC's Corporate Social Investment initiative that provides education and skills development. It has led to more learners undertaking studies in science, engineering and technology, thereby reducing the scarce and critical skills gap.

"Over the years, the programme has recorded impressive results, affording many young people the opportunity to upgrade their matric results in mathematics and physical science and enrol for their study course of choice.

"The 2021 cohort produced four distinctions in mathematics and seven distinctions in physical science under challenging circumstances during COVID-19. This is a landmark achievement on a very important programme for the CDC. It's up to us to take the programme to the next level this year," CDC CEO Khwezi Tiya said on Thursday.

With a target on matriculants from previously disadvantaged backgrounds, the programme has seen a steady increase in applications since its inception in 2013.

Sisipho Ndika (19), Lesley-Ann Witbooi (18), and Hlompho Lengoasa (19) are three of the top learners from the 2021 cohort who have shown immense potential in terms of their growth and learning during the course.

The CDC said they have managed to improve their mathematics and physical science marks significantly, propelling them to pursue their dream careers.

Ndika who plans to study medicine came across a testimonial from a former MSP learner who also went on to pursue a career in medicine.

"I could relate to her experience. The programme has helped me grow both academically and emotionally. I am extremely grateful, and I'd recommend it to anyone who finds themselves in a similar position after matric," Ndika said.

Witbooi has been accepted to study psychology at Rhodes University this year, as she was able to improve her marks by nearly 50% in both mathematics and physical science through the MSP.

"It was a remarkable experience. I never thought I had that in me. I could hardly believe it when I saw my results," Witbooi said.

With plans to pursue a career in medicine, Lengoasa described the programme as life changing.

"It helped me academically and I developed my cognitive skills. I am no longer the person I was last year; the course helped me realise my full potential," Lengoasa said.

With the MSP's explicit focus on mathematics and physical science, one of the requirements for learners to be considered to participate in the MSP is full completion of Grade 12, passing all subjects except mathematics and physical science (in which they need to have scored above 20%).

Enrolment for this year's programme closes on 11 February 2022.

"Learners must submit their statement of matric results as well as a copy of their South African identity document. Classes will start in the month of February and continue through to October, daily from Monday to Friday, 8am to 4pm.

"Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the number of participants will be limited to only 100 learners, and preference will be given to residents of the Nelson Mandela Bay," CDC Physical Science Facilitator Eldon September said.

Applications can be submitted by hand at the Coega Human Capital Solutions (HCS) front gate, in Zone 4 of the Coega SEZ in Gqeberha or via email to eldon.september@coega.co.za.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)