IYC, AISA protest outside Delhi's Railway Bhavan over police brutality against job aspirants

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2022 15:50 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 15:50 IST
The Indian Youth Congress and the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association on Friday held a demonstration outside the Rail Bhavan here against the police brutality on job aspirants protesting the alleged irregularities in a Railways recruitment exam.

The protesters condemned the police action and demanded that FIRs lodged against the protesting job aspirants be withdrawn.

On January 26, the Railways suspended its NTPC and Level 1 exams after the candidates went on a rampage in some states alleging irregularities in the process whilst minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged them not to destroy public property and assured redressal of their grievances.

The national transporter had on Tuesday issued a general notice, warning its job aspirants that those found involved in vandalism and unlawful activities while protesting would be barred from ever getting recruited in the Railways. This came a day after protesters squatted on railway tracks in several places in Bihar.

