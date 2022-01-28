2022 Online Admissions process successfully placed in schools in Gauteng

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has announced that as of today, all Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners who applied through the 2022 Online Admissions process have been successfully placed in schools around the province.

According to the Gauteng Department of Education (GDE), they received a total of 347 216 applications during the 2022 Online Admissions for Grade 1 and 8.

"From this figure, 321 768 applicants had submitted their proof of residence and other required documentation to enable the department to facilitate their placements. As a result, a total of 129 779 Grade 1 learners and 191 989 Grade 8 learners were successfully placed," the department said in a statement on Friday.

Since the opening of late applications on 12 January 2022, the department had placed a total of 25 448 learners.

"It must be noted that these learners were placed at schools with available space, and they therefore received immediate placement at respective schools," the GDE said.

The department added that parents and guardians that continue visiting its district offices to apply for inner grades (Grade 2 – 7 and Grade 9-11) were previously not accommodated due to many schools having underwent the regulatory 10-day headcount.

However, the districts are currently interacting with the relevant schools to try and accommodate all those who are applying for inner grades.

The department has requested parents to avoid visiting its head office for assistance with applications for inner grades. They are encouraged to rather visit its district offices instead, who will be able to assist with such applications.

With regard to appeals, the department said approximately 1432 appeals were submitted during the initial applications period.

"Of these, 71 appeals were upheld on merit, resulting in applicants being placed at the schools they applied to based on Admissions Regulations. 1337 of the appeals received were dismissed and these applicants were placed at schools with available space. 24 appeals are still being processed and same will be finalised in due course," the GDE said.

Meanwhile, the MEC has asked the management team of the department to immediately start a review on the online registration process and the concerns raised by parents on the system.

Lesufi said the review report should be tabled before the new round of registrations.

"We are relieved that all Grade 1 and 8 learners in Gauteng have now been placed under our Online Admissions system," Lesufi said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)