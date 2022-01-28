Row over VC's remark on Visva Bharati, TMC leader seeks his ouster

Visva Bharati University Vice Chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty has courted a fresh controversy by stating that this "dream institution" of Rabindranath Tagore, having lost its global identity, has gone on to become "Bolpur Bharati or 'Paschim Bango Bharati".

Bolpur in Birbhum district is where the university is situated.

Chakraborty, while addressing a programme on the institute's campus on Thursday, asserted that he would not allow the upcoming new campus of the central university at Ramgarh to become 'Uttarakhand Bharati' in a similar fashion.

Taking exception to his remark, TMC's Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal said his assertions have ''demeaned'' the people of Bolpur and other stakeholders of the university.

Mondal sought Chakraborty's ''immediate ouster''.

Earlier, the VC had sparked a row when he said that local traders, a section of Bolpur residents and some students and faculty members have treated the "cash-starved" institution as a "goose that gives golden eggs".

During his speech on Thursday, he said, ''Visva-Bharati has been turned into 'Paschimbango Bharati' or 'Bolpur Bharati' over the years. We face opposition and criticism for each and every step we take. I will ensure the same thing does not happen to the university's upcoming campus in Ramgarh, Uttarakhand. It will retain the ideals of Tagore.'' The VC was also apparently referring to the criticism over his move to fence the Poush Mela ground, and his decision to cancel the annual fair this year.

Meanwhile, members of leftwing students' organisation -- SFI and the AISA -- engaged in a scuffle with the security personnel of the university when they were stopped from entering the central office to hand over a deputation to the VC demanding immediate resumption of physical classes.

SFI leader Somnath Sow said some of the representatives of the two organisations were injured during the fracas.

''We want immediate resignation of the VC, who has no qualms about security personnel tussling with young students who are like his children," Sow said.

University authorities and Chakraborty did not respond to calls made by PTI for their comment on the two issues.

