MP govt removes VC of Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Science

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-01-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 28-01-2022 23:02 IST
Representative Image
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday removed Mhow-based Dr BR Ambedkar University of Social Science Vice Chancellor Professor Asha Shukla, two years before her tenure was to end. State higher education department officials said she was removed under Section 44 of the University of Social Sciences Act, 2015, adding that Indore Divisional Commissioner had probed the complaint of mismanagement and financial irregularities in the varsity.

Refuting the allegations of mismanagement and financial irregularities during her tenure as VC, Shukla said she had tendered her resignation due to personal and family reasons hours before the issuance of the notification.

Shukla said she was appointed VC of the university, established in 2016 in Mhow tehsil, the birth place of Dr BR Ambedkar, on December 15, 2018 for a period of five years.

