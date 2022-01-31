The 'Great Resignation' is upon us, which means the job market is hot as ever. This also means competition for jobs has substantially increased. Do you have the perfect resume to land you the next best thing? Creating the ideal resume can seem intimidating and arduous, making it difficult to put yourself out there. This article will provide some tips and tricks to not only help you kickstart an awesome resume but teach you how to bluff your resume to a higher level without lying.

Keep it Simple

In this age of technology, it is detrimental to work smarter, not harder. When creating a stand out resume, find a resume builder with proven success. Whether you are looking to move up the corporate ladder or catapult into a nomad lifestyle, having a polished, high-level resume will make you stand out from the crowd.

When you have found the perfect resume builder, it's time to figure out the best way to enhance your resume to display your skillset, and what you specifically have to offer a company. On average, recruiters and hiring managers only spend about 6 seconds looking at a resume. This should go without saying, it's extremely important to pique their interest in order to keep them reading.

Show Direct Impact

Portray the impact you had in each role listed under your professional experiences section. Use numerical quantities to create a visual on paper of what you accomplished. This will go beyond being empty words on paper because it physically shows the hiring manager what you are capable of.

For example, instead of saying "Collaborated with a team to increase website traffic", try: "Collaborated with a team of 10 to implement a new training program, increasing website traffic by 20%."

Sell Your Skill Set

Break up your skills section, and optimize on them. Separate your skills into different sections, or even go a step further and relate them to the specific job you are applying for. It also never hurts to list them again within your experience descriptions, either.

For instance, if you speak more than one language, create a "Language Skills" section. List your hard skills and leadership skills in their own categories. Being able to diversify your skillset keeps it straight forward for hiring managers, but it also shows the dedication you took in personalizing your resume to fit that role. This indicates to recruiters you go the extra mile to make things 'just right', showing a soft skill you have to offer.

Small Details Matter

Another key strategy to keep in mind, is to make sure you include keywords from the job description. Not only does this exhibit your potential for this role, it demonstrates you took the time to thoroughly read the job posting and you are not wasting anyone's time.

Key Takeaways

Remember, sacrificing your integrity is not the answer to help you reach success. Optimizing your resume on what you have to offer will help you stand out from the crowd, and bring you one step closer to clinching that dream role.

(Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)