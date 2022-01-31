Left Menu

HP govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions; offices to function 6 days a week, night curfew to continue

The cabinet, during its meeting headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday, however, decided to continue the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 until further orders, he said.All government offices will remain open as usual for six days a week with 100 per cent capacity, he added.

In view of a decline in COVID-19 cases, the Himachal Pradesh government has decided to restore six-day work week for employees with immediate effect, an official spokesperson said. The cabinet, during its meeting headed by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Monday, however, decided to continue the night curfew from 10 pm to 6 until further orders, he said.

All government offices will remain open as usual for six days a week with 100 per cent capacity, he added. As COVID-19 cases had seen a surge owing to the third wave of the pandemic, the government had restricted its offices to work five days a week and with 50 per cent capacity. Employees with disabilities and pregnant women will continue to work from home, the spokesperson said on Monday, citing the chief minister. Educational institutions may reopen their doors for Classes 9 -12 from February 3. Higher education institutions, too, can resume activities, he added.

The cabinet has also permitted reopening of coaching classes, libraries, gyms and clubs from February 3, he said. It also relaxed restrictions on public gatherings allowing a maximum of 500 people for outdoor and 250 people for indoor events, with the facilities running at 50 per cent of their capacity, subject to adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols and COVID appropriate behaviour.

While shops are permitted to function as usual, community kitchen (langar) services will remain suspended until further orders, the spokesperson said.

