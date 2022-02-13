Case against bogus doctor in Thane
Police have registered a case against a 55-year-old man for allegedly treating patients by using the degree of a dead doctor here in Maharashtra, an official said on Sunday. The accused, Vinod Rai, had studied only till Class 10 and was treating patients at a hospital in Ulhasnagar town since the last two years on the registration of a doctor who died in 2019, Ulhasnagar police station's senior inspector Madhukar Kad said.
A medical officer of the Ulhasnagar civic body came across the fraud during an inspection and lodged a police complaint.
The police registered a case against the accused on Friday under Indian Penal Code Sections 419 (cheating by impersonation) and 420 (cheating) and issued a notice to him, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made so far.
