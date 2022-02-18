Left Menu

Over 750 schools damaged since beginning of conflict in eastern Ukraine

UNICEF calls on all parties to respect the Safe School Declaration and protect children and their caregivers from attacks, regardless of the circumstances they might find themselves in.

UNICEF | Updated: 18-02-2022 11:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 11:14 IST
Over 750 schools damaged since beginning of conflict in eastern Ukraine
The conflict has taken a severe toll on the psychosocial wellbeing of an entire generation of children growing up in eastern Ukraine. Image Credit: Twitter(@UN)

Attacks on kindergartens and schools have been a sad reality for children in eastern Ukraine over the last eight years. More than 750 schools have been damaged since the beginning of the conflict, disrupting access to education for thousands of children on both sides of the contact line.

The conflict has taken a severe toll on the psychosocial wellbeing of an entire generation of children growing up in eastern Ukraine. Furthermore, children in eastern Ukraine live in one of the world's most mine-contaminated stretches of land. Every day, they live, play, and go to and from school in areas littered with landmines, unexploded ordnances, and other deadly explosive remnants of war. Since the onset of the conflict, UNICEF has been on the ground across eastern Ukraine, delivering psychosocial support and mine risk education to over 180,000 children, youth, and caregivers. UNICEF also supports repairs to damaged schools and kindergartens and distributes vital education supplies such as educational kits, furniture sets and sports equipment.

UNICEF calls on all parties to respect the Safe School Declaration and protect children and their caregivers from attacks, regardless of the circumstances they might find themselves in. Educational facilities should remain a safe space where children can be protected from threats and crises and a haven where they can learn, play, and grow to their full potential. A child's right to education cannot be safeguarded in conflict settings without education itself being protected.

UNICEF will continue to work with conflict-affected communities to provide much needed humanitarian support and address the urgent needs of the most vulnerable children and families.

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022