Left Menu

Neena Gupta conferred Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:45 IST
Neena Gupta conferred Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Professor Neena Gupta, a mathematician at the Indian Statistical Institute in Kolkata, was on Tuesday conferred the Ramanujan Prize for Young Mathematicians.

She received the award for the year 2021 for her outstanding work in affine algebraic geometry and commutative algebra.

The prize is awarded annually to a researcher from a developing country funded by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) in association with the ICTP (International Centre for Theoretical Physics) and the International Mathematical Union (IMU).

''It will also inspire the researchers and young mathematicians, not only in our country but in the entire developing world, to undertake research in mathematical sciences,'' Sanjeev Varshney, Head, International Cooperation Division, DST, said after conferring the award on Gupta at a virtual ceremony.

The prize is given to mathematicians under 45 years of age who have conducted outstanding research in a developing country. It is supported by the DST in the memory of Srinivasa Ramanujan, a self-taught genius in pure mathematics who made spectacular contributions to elliptic functions, continued fractions, infinite series, and analytical theory of numbers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022