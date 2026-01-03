Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over BPL List Changes in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal accuses the Congress government of conspiring to remove 90% of families from the BPL list without consulting local representatives. He claims the revised list lacks transparency and alleges halted rural development due to arbitrary changes in beneficiary identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2026 23:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 23:51 IST
Controversy Erupts Over BPL List Changes in Himachal Pradesh
Rajiv Bindal
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal has raised serious allegations against the state's Congress government regarding changes in the identification of below poverty line (BPL) families. Bindal claims that the newly published BPL list omits 90 percent of names from the previous register.

He criticizes the arbitrary alteration of norms and exclusion of Panchayati Raj representatives from the decision-making process, suggesting the motive is a 'conspiracy' to exclude deserving families. Accusations of non-transparency in creating the list further fuel the controversy.

Bindal also highlights stalled rural development projects and withheld funds as consequences of these changes, urging that BJP will not tolerate such injustice to BPL families. The issue continues to stir political tensions in the hill state.

TRENDING

1
Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

Venezuelan Leadership Stands Firm Amidst Political Turmoil

 Global
2
Venezuela's vice president demands US free Maduro and calls him the country's rightful leader during speech, reports AP.

Venezuela's vice president demands US free Maduro and calls him the country'...

 Global
3
Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

Venezuela's Vice President Demands Maduro's Release

 Venezuela
4
New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

New Allegations Emerge in Ankita Bhandari Murder Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026