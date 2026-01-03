Controversy Erupts Over BPL List Changes in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Rajiv Bindal has raised serious allegations against the state's Congress government regarding changes in the identification of below poverty line (BPL) families. Bindal claims that the newly published BPL list omits 90 percent of names from the previous register.

He criticizes the arbitrary alteration of norms and exclusion of Panchayati Raj representatives from the decision-making process, suggesting the motive is a 'conspiracy' to exclude deserving families. Accusations of non-transparency in creating the list further fuel the controversy.

Bindal also highlights stalled rural development projects and withheld funds as consequences of these changes, urging that BJP will not tolerate such injustice to BPL families. The issue continues to stir political tensions in the hill state.