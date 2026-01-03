Fadnavis Vows to Shape Mumbai's Future in BMC Elections

During a rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowed that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, ensuring a Marathi and Hindu mayor for the city. Addressing the BMC elections, Fadnavis stressed the importance of these elections for Mumbai's future.

Fadnavis highlighted the need to change Mumbai's image, promising redevelopment initiatives like providing larger homes to mill workers and constructing a vast Metro network. He criticized previous administrations for their inaction, resulting in the displacement of Marathi people and assuring voters that the Mahayuti provides an alternative based on realistic commitments.

Emphasizing environmental sustainability, Fadnavis announced plans for a Rs 17,000-crore budget dedicated to environmental projects. The government aims to deliver substantial improvements in housing, transportation, and sustainability, promoting progress amidst the cultural significance of the election period.

