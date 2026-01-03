Left Menu

Fadnavis Vows to Shape Mumbai's Future in BMC Elections

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis promises to address infiltration issues and ensure a Marathi and Hindu mayor for Mumbai during the upcoming BMC elections. The BJP-led alliance emphasizes development and realistic commitments over lofty promises, while pledging better housing and infrastructure for the city's residents.

During a rally, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis vowed that the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance would identify and deport Bangladeshi infiltrators from Mumbai, ensuring a Marathi and Hindu mayor for the city. Addressing the BMC elections, Fadnavis stressed the importance of these elections for Mumbai's future.

Fadnavis highlighted the need to change Mumbai's image, promising redevelopment initiatives like providing larger homes to mill workers and constructing a vast Metro network. He criticized previous administrations for their inaction, resulting in the displacement of Marathi people and assuring voters that the Mahayuti provides an alternative based on realistic commitments.

Emphasizing environmental sustainability, Fadnavis announced plans for a Rs 17,000-crore budget dedicated to environmental projects. The government aims to deliver substantial improvements in housing, transportation, and sustainability, promoting progress amidst the cultural significance of the election period.

(With inputs from agencies.)

