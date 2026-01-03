Mangeshkar Hospital Faces Legal Action Over Patient's Death

The Joint Charity Commissioner in Pune has initiated legal proceedings against the trustees of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital following the death of Tanisha Bhise in April 2025.

Bhise, whose husband is the secretary to BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, supposedly faced admission denial at the hospital over Rs 10 lakh deposit issues and subsequently died post-delivery at another facility. The incident led to public uproar, resulting in the Pune police filing charges against Dr. Sushrut Ghaisas after an investigatory committee from Sassoon General Hospital found him liable.

Reports indicate the hospital failed to provide necessary emergency care. However, the hospital claims it hasn't received related reports and stated Bhise's family departed in their own vehicle without alerting staff, and a doctor attempted to stop them. The Charity Commissioner's case reportedly holds the hospital accountable for procedural lapses.