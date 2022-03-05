Tripura govt to appoint principals in 20 general degree colleges

The Tripura government has decided to appoint principals in 20 general degree colleges which are presently being run by assistant or associate professors as the in-charge.

There are 22 general degree colleges in the state. The Cabinet has approved the proposal for appointing principals in 20 general degree colleges to provide quality education to students, Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said on Saturday.

''Presently, these colleges are being managed by assistant or associate professors as the in-charge. The Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC) will be approached to undertake necessary examinations so that the appointment process can be completed shortly,'' he said.

Chowdhury said once the appointment process is completed, the issue of shortage of principals in government general degree colleges will be solved.

The Cabinet also gave the green signal to the appointment of 10 assistant and associate professors at the Advanced Teachers' Training Institute in Agartala.

Tripura NET/SLET/PhD Forum has demanded filling up of all vacant assistant professor posts in the general degree colleges. Presently, 53,000 students are studying in 22 general degree colleges in the state amid constraint of faculty members which affects normal academic activities, Forum general secretary Suman Ali said.

Forum members met the Higher Education Department secretary on Friday and requested him to undertake recruitment of assistant professors immediately. At present, 300 assistant professor posts are lying vacant, he added.

