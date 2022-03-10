Left Menu

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:37 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:31 IST
Teenagers found hanging on hilltop tree
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two teenagers, reportedly in a love relationship, were found hanging from a tree on a hilltop at Balussery in this northern district on Thursday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Abhinav and Sreelakshmi, both hailing from the district.

According to a senior official of the Kozhikode Rural police, the 15-year-old girl, a tenth standard student, was missing since Wednesday. The girl's parents later came to know that their daughter had gone with the 19-year old boy to his house in Karumala near Balussery.

However, on a tip-off that her parents were making it to his house, the teenagers fled from the house early in the morning and reached a nearby hilltop where they hanged to death on a tree, police sources said adding that the duo had ended their lives on either side of a shawl.

Sources said the boy was working in a chapati-making company and was in love with the girl, a student of a higher secondary school here, for some time.

