Govt invites suggestions, feedback on proposed policy for medical devices sector

The government has sought feedback and suggestions from the industry and other stakeholders till March 25 regarding the upcoming national policy for the medical devices sector, an official release said on Saturday.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP) has released on its website, an approach paper for the Draft National Policy for the Medical Devices, 2022, inviting feedback and remarks of the industry and stakeholders, till March 25, 2022, Chemicals and Fertilizers ministry said in a statement.

In line with the mandate of promoting aspects of the medical device industry, the DoP, realising the need to have a holistic policy to accelerate growth and explore the potential of the medical devices sector, has published this approach paper, after extensive stakeholder consultations, it added.

''The proposed policy strives to put in place a comprehensive set of measures for ensuring sustained growth and development of the sector and addressing the further challenges of the sector such as regulatory streamlining, skilling of human resources and lack of technology for high end equipment and lack of appropriate infrastructure, through a coherent policy framework,'' the ministry stated.

The Draft National Policy further aims to facilitate an orderly growth of the sector for the coming years, it added.

The policy envisions that by 2047, India will be having few National Institutes of Medical Devices Education and Research (NIMERs) on the lines of NIPERs; will be home and originator to 25 high-end futuristic technologies in MedTech; an industry of USD 100-300 billion size with 10-12 per cent of global market share.

The sector is expected to grow in market size from the present USD 11 billion to USD 50 billion by 2025.

