Mamata to meet Ukraine returnee students

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will on March 16 meet the students who have returned to the state from war-ravaged Ukraine, an official said on Monday.

More than 300 students have come back to the state from Ukraine after it was invaded by Russia.

''We have requested the students who have returned from Ukraine to join the interaction. Necessary invitations have been sent to them,'' the official said.

The meeting will be held at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, an indoor stadium in Kolkata.

