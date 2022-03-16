Left Menu

Over 4,300 teaching posts vacant in IITs across India: Govt

Accordingly, requirement of faculty has increased in IITs, Sarkar said. Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in faculty cadre through special recruitment drive in mission mode.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:56 IST
Over 4,300 teaching posts vacant in IITs across India: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

Over 4,300 teaching posts are vacant in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country, the Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Education Subhas Sarkar gave the information in response to a written question in Rajya Sabha.

The maximum vacant faculty positions are in IIT Kharagpur (815) followed by IIT Bombay (532), IIT Dhanbad (447), IIT Madras (396), IIT Kanpur (351), IIT Roorkee (296) and IIT BHU (289).

He said IIT Delhi has 73 vacant faculty positions, IIT Bhubhaneshwar (115), IIT Gandhinagar (45), IIT Hyderabad (132), IIT Indore (81), IIT Jodhpur (65), IIT Mandi (73), IIT Patna (100), IIT Ropar (69), IIT Tirupati (18), IIT Palakkad (24), IIT Jammu (31), IIT Bhillai (43), IIT Goa (40) and IIT Dharwad (39).

''The government has implemented 10 percent reservation for admission of students under EWS category without any reduction in the number of seats available to GEN, SC, ST and OBC categories by increasing the student strength by 25 percent. Accordingly, requirement of faculty has increased in IITs,'' Sarkar said. He said the faculty recruitment takes time since it involves a number of stages in the process. ''Ministry of Education has requested all IITs to fill up the vacancies in faculty cadre through special recruitment drive in mission mode. ''Further, IIMs also follow rolling advertisement system for applications for the faculty positions and have also been asked to fill vacancies in a mission mode,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022