One killed and several injured in train collision north of London, police say

A ​train driver was killed and dozens ‌more ​injured in a collision between two commuter services about 60 miles (100 km) north of London on ‌Friday afternoon.

East Midlands Railway, which operated both London-bound trains involved in the crash, confirmed in a statement on X on Saturday that the driver of one of ‌the services had been killed. A video posted on social media by ‌one of the passengers showed what appeared to be the front of one train entangled with the back of another, with the carriages appearing to remain upright on the tracks. The ⁠East ​of England Ambulance ⁠Service said that in addition to a person who died at the scene, 11 people ⁠suffered very serious injuries, 22 were seriously injured and 56 had minor injuries.

"My thoughts ​are with the family of the person who has sadly lost their ⁠life, and with those who have been seriously injured," Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in ⁠a ​statement. The cause of the incident was not immediately known, and transport minister Heidi Alexander said an investigation was underway. Peter Knapp, a doctor who said ⁠on social media site Bluesky he was on board one of the trains, ⁠described a "sudden ⁠crash" with one carriage off the rails and said he had sustained minor injuries.