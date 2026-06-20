Emerging Talent from Smaller Towns Continues to Reshape India's Fashion Industry

India's fashion industry is witnessing a growing influx of talent from smaller towns and rural regions, reflecting the increasing accessibility of professional opportunities in modeling, fashion, and beauty pageantry. Among the emerging names contributing to this trend is Karnataka-based fashion talent Rachika Suresh, whose journey highlights the evolving landscape of India's fashion ecosystem.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 20-06-2026 13:32 IST | Created: 20-06-2026 13:32 IST
Emerging Talent from Smaller Towns Continues to Reshape India's Fashion Industry
Emerging Talent from Smaller Towns Continues to Reshape India's Fashion Industry. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 20: India's fashion industry is witnessing a growing influx of talent from smaller towns and rural regions, reflecting the increasing accessibility of professional opportunities in modeling, fashion, and beauty pageantry. Among the emerging names contributing to this trend is Karnataka-based fashion talent Rachika Suresh, whose journey highlights the evolving landscape of India's fashion ecosystem.

The industry has traditionally been dominated by aspirants from major metropolitan centres. However, improved access to higher education, digital platforms, professional training, and national fashion events has enabled young individuals from diverse backgrounds to establish themselves on competitive fashion platforms. In recent years, several regional talents have gained visibility through participation in leading fashion weeks and beauty pageants, demonstrating how the industry is expanding beyond conventional urban hubs. Karnataka, in particular, has produced a growing pool of aspiring models and fashion professionals who are increasingly participating in national and international events.

India's fashion week circuit continues to serve as a significant platform for emerging models. Events such as Delhi Times Fashion Week, Bangalore Times Fashion Week, Jaipur Times Fashion Week, Chandigarh Times Fashion Week, Bombay Times Fashion Week, and Times Lifestyle Fashion Week have become important launchpads for new talent, offering opportunities to collaborate with designers, brands, and industry stakeholders. The international fashion landscape has also become more accessible to Indian models. Fashion events and runway showcases in destinations such as Dubai, Thailand, and Sri Lanka are providing opportunities for Indian participants to engage with global audiences while promoting Indian fashion and design aesthetics.

Beauty pageants remain another key avenue for visibility and career development within the industry. Competitions such as LIVA Miss Diva continue to attract aspiring models from across the country, offering exposure, mentorship, and opportunities to build professional careers in fashion, entertainment, and brand representation. Industry observers note that educational attainment is increasingly becoming a distinguishing factor among emerging fashion professionals. Many young models today are combining academic qualifications with careers in fashion, reflecting a broader shift toward multidimensional professional development.

The rise of talent from smaller towns is also contributing to greater diversity and representation within the fashion sector. As brands seek authentic stories and broader consumer connections, individuals from varied cultural and geographic backgrounds are finding increased opportunities to participate in mainstream fashion platforms. With India's fashion industry continuing to expand and international collaborations becoming more frequent, emerging talents from across the country are expected to play an increasingly important role in shaping the next generation of fashion and modeling professionals.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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