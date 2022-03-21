Integrated, bilingual books for Class I Marathi medium school students from this academic year: Minister

Integrated and bilingual textbooks will be introduced for Class I students in Marathi medium schools from the coming academic year, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said on Monday.

Gaikwad made the comments while replying to queries raised by some MLAs in the Assembly. “Students understand better what is taught to them in their mother tongue. But they should also understand English words (for Marathi words). We are also committed to reducing the burden of their books. So, we will introduce integrated plus bilingual books from class I in the state,” the minister said.

