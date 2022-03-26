Left Menu

23-yr-old woman kills self by jumping off flyover

She also slit her wrists before jumping to ensure that she could not be rescued, police said.They identified the woman as Sapna 23, a resident of Hans Enclave Colony near Rajiv Chowk here. At around 3 pm, Sapna arrived at the Rajiv Chowk flyover on her scooter and jumped off from there.

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a flyover here on Saturday. She also slit her wrists before jumping to ensure that she could not be rescued, police said.

They identified the woman as Sapna (23), a resident of Hans Enclave Colony near Rajiv Chowk here. She was an alumna of Delhi University and a certified management accountant. At around 3 pm, Sapna arrived at the Rajiv Chowk flyover on her scooter and jumped off from there. She sustained critical injured on her head and was rushed to the civil hospital in an ambulance, but the doctor declared her brought dead, the police said. “The medical examination also revealed that she had slit her wrists before jumping, to ensure that she could not be saved. She lived with her brother and mother while father served in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF). We took the scooter and her mobile in our custody. Her body is kept in the mortuary and the postmortem will be conducted tomorrow. We haven’t recovered a suicide note,” assistant sub-inspector of police Rohtash, the investigating officer, said.

“A probe is on but the cause behind her suicide is not yet ascertained as her family members are in a trauma and haven't been able to give a statement. Her mobile phone is also locked and we are probing all angles,” inspector Dinesh Yadav, SHO, Sadar police station, said.

