High Court Deliberates Lalu Prasad Yadav's Land-for-Jobs FIR

The Delhi High Court is set to decide on a plea by Lalu Prasad Yadav to dismiss the CBI's FIR in the land-for-jobs case. Yadav argues the FIR lacks required sanctions under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The case involves alleged corruption during Yadav's railway ministry tenure.

The Delhi High Court has reserved its decision regarding Lalu Prasad Yadav's petition to quash the FIR lodged by the CBI over the land-for-jobs controversy. Yadav, represented by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, questions the legality of the FIR, asserting it was filed without mandatory sanctions under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Sibal argued that since Yadav acted in his official capacity as a rail minister, the necessary sanction was crucial. However, additional solicitor general S V Raju contended the sanction was not required. The court has allowed both sides to submit written arguments, examining the legal proceedings surrounding Group D appointments during Yadav's tenure.

The controversial case, originally filed against Yadav and associates in May 2022, deals with alleged corruption tied to land acquisitions in exchange for railway jobs between 2004 and 2009. Yadav claims renewed investigations by the CBI years after initial closures violate his rights, alleging political motives behind the actions.

