Less than 4 months after marriage, police officer’s wife allegedly commits suicide in UP

A probationary police officer's wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence here on Friday, less than four months after marriage, officials said. The deceased Monika Pandey had entered wedlock with Shivam Mishra, a trainee deputy superintendent of police, on December 7 last year. She was 30. The couple had a court marriage in Lakhimpur, they said. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of their residence, according to Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra. Pandey was pursuing a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from Lucknow, the SP said. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

