Left Menu

Less than 4 months after marriage, police officer’s wife allegedly commits suicide in UP

A probationary police officers wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence here on Friday, less than four months after marriage, officials said. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of their residence, according to Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra.

PTI | Sultanpur | Updated: 01-04-2022 13:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 12:44 IST
Less than 4 months after marriage, police officer’s wife allegedly commits suicide in UP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A probationary police officer's wife allegedly committed suicide by hanging at her residence here on Friday, less than four months after marriage, officials said. The deceased Monika Pandey had entered wedlock with Shivam Mishra, a trainee deputy superintendent of police, on December 7 last year. She was 30. The couple had a court marriage in Lakhimpur, they said. Her body was found hanging from a ceiling fan in a room of their residence, according to Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra. Pandey was pursuing a Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) from Lucknow, the SP said. Her body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fossils in Chile's Patagonia; Move over Ben Franklin: Laser lightning rod electrifies scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists unearth megaraptors, feathered dinosaur fos...

 Global
2
FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth high

FOREX-Yen slides as BOJ sticks to ultra-easy policy, sterling hits 1-mth hig...

 Japan
3
(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space Force | Watch live

(Update: Launched)) SpaceX to launch upgraded GPS satellite for US Space For...

 United States
4
U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

U.S. to announce international cryptocurrency action -statement

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

2023's Ultimate Hiking and Tracking Adventure: India's Must-See Destinations

Discovering the Beauty of India: The Top Tour and Travel Destinations for 2023

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023