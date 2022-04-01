Pariksha Pe Charcha: PM advises students to celebrate exams as festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked students to not get stressed as they have successfully overcome exams earlier as well, and also urged parents and teachers to not force their unfulfilled dreams and aspirations upon children.

Interacting with students appearing for board examinations in the fifth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', Modi said technology is not a bane and should be used effectively as he took questions from them as well as teachers on several issues.

Students can use 'online' medium to gain knowledge and execute it offline, he added.

He advised students to celebrate exams as festivals and without any stress.

''You are not giving exams for the first time. In a way, you are exam-proof. Thus, do not be stressed. Remember that you have successfully overcome exams before,'' he said. "This is my favourite programme but due to Covid I couldn't meet you. This gives me special happiness as I am meeting you after a long time," PM Modi told the audience at the Talkatora Stadium here drawing a loud round of applause. To a question, he also noted that the National Education Policy announced by his government has been wholeheartedly welcomed by every section of the country, and said consultative process for it was exhaustive.

Outdated ideas and policies from the 20th century can't guide India's development trajectory in the 21st century, he said, adding that change has to come with times.

Kenny Patel from Gujarat's Vadodara asked how can one complete syllabus along with proper revision and also get proper sleep. "Why are you scared? It's not the first time you are taking exams. Now you are reaching the last mile. You have crossed the entire ocean why are you scared of sinking on the shore?" the PM responded. Pariksha Pe Charcha is being organised for the last four years by the Education Ministry's Department of School Education and Literacy.

The first three editions of PPC were held in Delhi in an interactive town-hall format. The fourth edition was held online on April 7 last year.

