Ambassador of Dominican Republic visits Infopark as part of Kerala tour

Ambassador of the Dominican Republic to India, David Puig, on Friday visited the Infopark here as part of his Kerala tour to learn more about the educational and technological advancements in the state.

During his visit, Puig interacted with John M Thomas, the CEO of Kerala State IT Parks, and representatives of the companies within the park, including Airpay Payment Services, Mindcurv Technology Solutions, SEEROO IT Solutions, and Calpine Group for better insight about the Kerala IT industry.

Infopark said the Ambassador noted that Kerala and Dominican Republic showcase immense similarities with respect to the talent pool, infrastructure, good living conditions, and support extended by the state government.

''The visit was indeed very insightful to understand more about the thriving IT infrastructure of the state as we are very keen on enhancing the IT sector in the Dominican Republic. The efforts that have been made with the support of the Government of Kerala are admirable and have enabled the development of the IT parks by attracting companies from all over the country,'' Puig said.

Thomas, in a release, said it was a pleasure having the opportunity to meet the Ambassador and compare notes of similarities that Kerala and Dominican Republic share.

''Be it the economic prospects or the challenges, strides in the area of technology, start-up development, and industrial development. I believe there is a fantastic opportunity to learn as well as collaborate with each other and be great partners in a development story,'' Thomas said in the release.

During his visit to Kochi, Puig took a tour of the Digital Hub in Kalamassery and interacted with six select start-ups to perceive more about the start-up ecosystem of the state.

He also visited Cochin University of Science and Technology and The Cochin Chamber of Commerce & Industry exploring possibilities for association and insight.

