Jaipur hospital to have country's tallest in-patient dept tower: Officials

The country's tallest in-patient department building will come up in the next 32 months at state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital in Rajasthan's Jaipur, officials said on Friday. The officials also claimed that the building will be the tallest structure in the state.

The foundation stone of the in-patient department (IPD) tower and the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences at Sawai Man Singh Medical College will be laid on April 5.

A two-day Nirogi Rajasthan Medifest will also be organised, showcasing achievements of the government in the field of medicine.

Jaipur Development Authority Commissioner Gaurav Goyal said the 22-storey hospital tower will be built at Rs 588 crore and will have 16 lifts.

There will be an arrangement for the landing of a helicopter on the rooftop for a swift organ transplant service, he said.

The IPD tower will be constructed at the place where a cottage ward exists at the Jaipur hospital.

In the first phase, 12 floors will be completed.

Principal Secretary, Medical Education, Vaibhav Galariya, told reporters at a press conference that the building will be the country's tallest IPD tower.

He said the foundation stone of the Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences will also be laid on April 5.

In this, six OPD rooms, 34 general beds, 53 ICUs, five cath labs and three operation theatres have been proposed, he added.

He said at the two-day Nirogi Rajasthan Medifest, people will be able consult expert doctors on various type of diseases.

The event will be open to the public on April 5 and 6, he said, adding that it will be broadcast live on social media platforms.

