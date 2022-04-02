Left Menu

Gehlot visits public projects under-construction, issues instructions

He later held a public meet at the circuit house and met people who shared with him their grievances.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 02-04-2022 00:25 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 00:21 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday visited various under-progress developmental projects in the district and instructed officials regarding them.

The projects he visited were related to the fields of education, sports, entrepreneurship, medical, and tourism, and were part of his budgetary announcements.

He reviewed the details and progress of the projects and directed officials to ensure timely completion of all the projects.

Gehlot visited the MDM Hospital, where work for construction of the trauma center, OPD wing, ICU etc was under progress.

He also visited the site for construction of Regional Cancer Centre and Incubation Centre at Polytechnic College campus. The CM inspected works at Mandore Garden, Ummed Garden, and a forest site to be developed in the memory of Padma Shri Kailash Sankhla popular as Tiger Man of India.

He then visited the country's first 'H-shaped' Railway Over Bridge being constructed on Jodhpur-Jaipur highway at an estimated cost of Rs 75 crore. He later held a public meet at the circuit house and met people who shared with him their grievances. Gehlot on Saturday will hold a public rally in Barmer against rising prices in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

