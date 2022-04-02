Left Menu

Applications Open for University of Canberra's VC's Social Champion Scholarship

Three scholarships of about Rs. 1 Crore each per student will be offered New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Australias University of Canberra UC has opened applications to its VCs Social Champion Scholarships starting, 01st April 2022. To apply, students must complete the VCs Social Champion Scholarship online application form available on the University of Canberras official website www.canberra.edu.aucampaignvice-chancellors-social-champion-scholarship.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2022 13:53 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 13:50 IST
Applications Open for University of Canberra's VC's Social Champion Scholarship
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Three scholarships of about Rs. 1 Crore each per student will be offered New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Australia's University of Canberra (UC) has opened applications to its VC's Social Champion Scholarships starting, 01st April 2022. Three scholarships will be offered to international students intending to commence at UC in Semester One, 2023. Applications open on 1 April, 2022, and close on 9 October, 2022. The total combined value of the scholarship is up to AUD 200,000 (approximately up to Rs. One Crore) per student. This includes tuition fees for the course duration, on-campus accommodation, and a yearly allowance of AUD 10,000. To apply, students must complete the VC's Social Champion Scholarship online application form available on the University of Canberra's official website www.canberra.edu.au/campaign/vice-chancellors-social-champion-scholarship. To apply, students will need to submit a written statement that demonstrates their financial need, values, and experience relevant to the following: • Potential to evolve as a leader in ways that embrace and advance the principles of social and economic equity, and their practice • Making a positive difference to the community by doing things differently, innovating, and inspiring others • Curiosity and a desire to learn from, collaborate and engage with perspectives from a range of cultural contexts The Scholarship program, which was unveiled last week, will enable financially challenged offshore students to further their undergraduate or postgraduate studies in Australia. The Vice-Chancellor's Social Champion Scholarships will be offered to students who excel not only academically, but also demonstrate leadership characteristics and a passion for social equity. The scholarship aims to encourage students who want to further and make a positive difference in the community. The University of Canberra is counted among the top 200 universities worldwide and is one of Australia's Top 10 universities. Image: University of Canberra

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

40 per cent more flu shots available for COVID-19 winter plan

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022