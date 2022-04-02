Haryana board exam: FIR against 2 for facilitating cheating

Left Menu

PTI | Bhiwani | Updated: 02-04-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 23:08 IST
Two of the three mobiles which were seized from men suspected of helping some students cheat in an exam were found to have been used to supply answers, police here said on Saturday. An FIR has been booked against two men, identified as Suneesh alias Sunny and Sunder Singh, from whom the mobiles were seized, they said. Board of School Education Haryana Chairman Jagbir Singh had on March 30 ordered a visit by flying squad at a school in Bhiwani where a Hindi exam for class 12 was being held. In its visit to the school in Mandholi Kalan, the squad found glaring corruption. The squad also found two men standing on the wall of the school, and a third inside a bus parked near it. The three were apprehended on suspicion of facilitating cheating and their mobile phones seized.

During investigation, police found that two of the phones had question papers and solved answers stored on WhatsApp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

