Ukraine war: All 21 students from Goa have returned, pursuing studies online, says NRI commissioner

All 21 students from Goa who were stranded in Ukraine amid the war there have returned to the coastal state and are currently pursuing their educational courses online, the state's NRI Commissioner Narendra Sawaikar said on Monday.

They were studying medicine in different colleges there and the Goa NRI Commission is in touch with each of them here, Sawaikar told PTI.

These students have been given the support they required, he added.

