Sisodia inaugurates Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences at DESU

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences at the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) on Monday. The university said the Centre will provide industry-relevant world class education in healthcare and its many segments, including paramedical domain. ''If someone would study the history of DSEU, they will come to know that it is the fastest growing university of India. It has redefined the skill-education in India today,'' Sisodia said.

There is a mindset deeply ingrained in our society that skill education is always a last resort, he said and asserted that of the 2.5 lakh students passing out from Class 12, only one lakh are able to make it to good colleges while others suffer to get admission in a good course. ''In such a situation, DSEU is changing the mindset of people towards skill-education very responsibly and has made it a matter of pride,'' he added.

Talking about the Centre, he said DSEU has launched two new and unique courses in the field of healthcare. ''Students can take admission for three years in a course but they can finish it whenever they want. They can take diploma certificates in a year also and they will have a number of job opportunities available for them after pursuing these courses. These courses at DSEU have been designed according to the aspirations of students,'' he said.

Sisodia said the need of skilled healthcare workers is rising continuously. According to figures available, for every 10 physicians, there is only one nurse available in India today, he said. ''Whereas it should be the opposite of this. After Covid, the job opportunities and demand for skilled healthcare workers have increased and these new courses at DSEU will play an important role in addressing this demand,'' he said.

DSEU has tied up with Apollo Medskills Limited to establish the Centre for Healthcare, Allied Medical and Paramedical Sciences at the university's Okhla-II Campus. Under this, the DSEU has introduced two new Bachelors programs - B.Sc. Dialysis Technology and B.Sc. Emergency Medical Technology and several other degree, diploma and certificate programmes that will be offered to more than 500 students yearly. Admissions for the programme have already started, said a university statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)