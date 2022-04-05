Left Menu

MESTA to pay for education of 450 children who lost parents to COVID-19

PTI | Thane | Updated: 05-04-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 05-04-2022 17:55 IST
The Maharashtra English School Trustees Association (MESTA) will take up the responsibility of educating 450 children who have lost one or both parents to COVID-19, the outfit's president Sanjayrao Patil said on Tuesday.

MESTA, which has 15,000 schools as members, will pay for their education till HSC, he told reporters here.

He also asked the state government to not press for a 15 per cent blanket fee concession for all students amid the pandemic as schools are already providing 25 per cent fee concession to students whose parents are facing financial problems.

The state conference of MESTA, which will deliberate on issues facing English medium schools, will be held in Mumbai on April 9, he added.

