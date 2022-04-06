Will soon write to govt giving details of harassment: Aliah varsity VC

Aliah University Vice Chancellor Mohammad Ali, who was subjected to verbal abuse and threats by an expelled TMCP leader and his companions last week, said on Wednesday that he would soon be writing to the Minority Affairs and Madrasah Education (MAME) department in Bengal, giving a detailed account of the incident.

The vice chancellor (VC), whose term is set to expire in mid-April, claimed that he was ''yet to get past the traumatic experience''.

''I am not well. Doctors have advised me a week’s rest. I will be visiting the university only after a week,'' he told PTI.

In a purported video clip that went viral last week the expelled leader of TMC's youth wing, Giyasuddin Mondal, along with some other students, was seen raining threats and abuses on Ali and even manhandling him, demanding that the list of names released for the state-aided university's PhD course be scrapped and candidates recommended by him be incorporated in a fresh list.

Mondal, a former student of the university, was later arrested. The MAME department has sought a report of the entire incident from Ali.

''I will be writing to them soon, giving them all details of the harassment,'' he said.

Asked if the state education minister or the chief minister contacted him over the incident, the VC replied in negative.

Sources close to Ali said that the VC was not looking forward to an extension in Aliah University.

Ali, who was a chemistry professor in Jadavpur University before taking over the reins of Aliah four years ago, might want to return to the south Kolkata institution, one of his former colleagues said.

