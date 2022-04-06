Left Menu

Will bring back glory of govt schools in Punjab: Education Minister Hayer

PTI | Nawanshahr | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 18:26 IST
Will bring back glory of govt schools in Punjab: Education Minister Hayer
Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Wednesday said the state will make all-out efforts to bring back the glory of government schools.

Inspecting the Government High Smart School and the Primary Smart School in Saloh village of Nawanshahr, Hayer said education is a top priority for the government and a massive recruitment drive for teachers would start soon to fill vacant posts.

He said the new AAP dispensation has already started focusing on empowering government schools in Punjab by ramping up infrastructure and recruiting teachers and other staff to ensure quality education.

Calling teachers nation builders, the education minister solicited their wholehearted support and said the state government would leave no stone unturned to make Punjab a frontrunner in India in the field of education.

Hayer also checked the quality of the mid-day meals being served to the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

