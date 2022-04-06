Left Menu

Gorakhnath temple security plan under review, more cops deployed

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 06-04-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 19:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
The district administration here is reviewing the security plan of the Gorakhnath temple in view of the attack on security personnel by a man, police said on Wednesday. The plan is being prepared under the guidance of ADG Akhil Kumar and SSP Vipin Tada has started working on it, police said, adding that all visitors to the temple are being thoroughly checked.

Late on Sunday night, 30-year-old IIT graduate Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi had tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple and when security personnel tried to stop him, he attacked them with a sickle, injuring two constables.

The ADG said there is tight security at every public place of the district, including the Gorakhnath temple, and police are preparing a plan to further improve the security. More security personnel have been deployed at the temple and visitors are being checked thoroughly, he said.

Preparations are also being made to open a training centre for security personnel, who will be trained by trainers from the ATS, STF and central security.

