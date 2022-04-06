Left Menu

PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 06-04-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 20:44 IST
TSF signs MoU with Jharkhand govt to set up ITI at Chandil
Tata Steel Foundation (TSF) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Jharkhand government to set-up Industrial Training Institute (ITI) at Chandil in the Seraikela-Kharsawan district.

The objective was to shape more young talents of Jharkhand and make them industry ready.

The MoU was signed by Sourav Roy, Chief, Corporate Social Responsibility, Tata Steel and Satyanand Bhokta, Jharkhand Labour, Employment, Training and Skill Development Minister, in the presence of dignitaries, a company release said. Chanakya Chaudhary, Vice President, Corporate Services, Tata Steel, said ''TSF has been working towards creating avenues to skill youth from our operational areas in Jharkhand and Odisha and assured to make it a world-class skill institution which will meet the aspirations of the youths of the state and ensure that opportunities are available to them through scholarships and many other outreach schemes apart from training and capacity building.'' The two ITIs that the Foundation have been operating have witnessed excellent placement track records including foreign inductions, have some of the most cutting-edge equipment by national standards, Chaudhary added.

The ITI to be set-up at Chandil will offer training in technical and vocational courses with an initial intake capacity of 100 students and will begin functioning from the 2023 academic session. It will offer various technical courses like electrical, fitter, turner and welders with a duration of two years and aims to make this a platform where local youths can avail employment opportunities and fulfil a dream to contribute significantly to the income of their families.

