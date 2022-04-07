Left Menu

Enrolment in govt schools significantly rose post pandemic: Mizoram minister

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 07-04-2022 10:48 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 10:48 IST
Student enrolment in Mizoram government schools has “significantly” increased as the educational institutions started reopening after remaining shut for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a state minister said.

Mizoram reopened schools for all classes on Tuesday.

''The state government has taken several steps to improve the education system and recruit more teachers, which in turn, prompted parents to send their children to government schools,'' Education Minister Lalchhandama Ralte said.

Addressing a meeting at Sakawrdai village in the northeastern part of the state bordering Manipur, Ralte said the number of students enrolled in government schools has “significantly increased”, according to reports received from various schools across the state.

He said school admission has increased by two folds in some schools, and new classrooms will have to be constructed or the capacity of the existing ones increased at a few places.

