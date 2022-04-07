App with 'modern education', stories of freedom fighters: UP govt's initiative for madrasas
With a view to provide modern education, the state government will develop a mobile application for madrasa students, which will also include life stories of freedom fighters.Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be full of patriotism. Madrasa students should be full of patriotism.
- Country:
- India
With a view to provide “modern education”, the state government will develop a mobile application for madrasa students, which will also include life stories of freedom fighters.
Announcing this, Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Danish Azad Ansari, said the government wants the madrasa students to be “full of patriotism”. “A mobile app based on madrasa curriculum will be developed for modern education and life stories of great men and freedom fighters will be taught there. Madrasa students should be full of patriotism. The Yogi Adityanath government will also provide grants for weddings of poor women from the Muslim community,” Ansari said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ansari
- Madrasa
- Yogi Adityanath
- Muslim
ALSO READ
Danish Azad Ansari: Lone Muslim face in in UP govt
Seth Rogen joins Bill Murray in Aziz Ansari's directorial debut 'Being Mortal'
Aziz Ansari's directorial debut movie adds Seth Rogen
K'taka Hijab row: CM's political secretary to request CM to 'ban' madrasas in state
Modi, Yogi gave befitting reply to Opposition by making me Minister, says Danish Ansari