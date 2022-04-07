Punjab traffic cop felicitated for turning down bribe

A Punjab police head constable, posted in the traffic wing of Mansa district, was felicitated by a senior police official on Thursday for turning down a bribe of Rs 200.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP-Traffic) Amardeep Singh Rai gave a commendation certificate to Head Constable Gurpreet Singh and wished him good luck.

He also encouraged him to always perform his duty with the same sincerity and honesty in future too.

Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which the head constable can be seen refusing a bribe offer of Rs 200 for exempting a traffic violator from a challan.

''Janab, make a video, see he is offering me Rs 200 as a bribe. We will send this video to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's group to show him how people are forcibly offering bribes to the police,” Gurpreet said in the video.

Last month, the chief minister had launched an anti-corruption helpline -- 9501200200 -- to allow people to upload videos of officials asking for a bribe or indulging in other malpractices.

ADGP Rai, in a statement, said that taking note of the viral video in which Gurpreet exhibited his dedication and honesty towards his duty, they decided to honour and appreciate his good deed.

