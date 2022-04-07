Left Menu

STPI, IIT-M incubation cell come together to support fintech start-ups across country

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:58 IST
STPI, IIT-M incubation cell come together to support fintech start-ups across country
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Apr 7 (PTI): The incubation cell at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), and AIC STPINEXT have come together to develop an eco system to identify and support financial technology start-ups in the country.

The AIC STPI NEXT manages the FinBlue Financial Technology Centre of Excellence in Chennai.

Through this collaboration FinBlue, STPI's financial technology incubator and IIT-M incubation cell would jointly incubate start-ups at different stages, developing solutions in financial technology, a press release said.

Workshops, hackathons, training, and events would be conducted to draw entrepreneurial interest to further strengthen the fintech start-up eco system.

''STPI has very domain-specific centres for entrepreneurship, fintech is one of them which is focused on all kinds of financial technologies. We'd like to work together through FinBlue to find the brightest ideas in the fintech arena...'', STPI director general Arvind Kumar said.

The collaboration marks another key development in IIT-M research park vision of ''Fintech for Inclusion,'' the release said.

''Majority of the population in the countr still do not have access to traditional financial services...Fintech start-ups can intervene in boosting financial inclusion by leveraging the existing financial eco system and emerging technologies...,'' said professor at the IIT-Madras research park Ashok Jhunjhunwala.

The start-ups would receive mentorship from industry experts, training, access to a large network of banking and financial institutions, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022