Left Menu

UP govt signs MoU to set up medical colleges in Sambhal, Maharajganj

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday signed an MoU for setting up medical colleges in the states Sambhal and Maharajganj districts under the public-private partnership mode.The MoU was signed in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here, a statement said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 08-04-2022 00:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 00:47 IST
UP govt signs MoU to set up medical colleges in Sambhal, Maharajganj
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday signed an MoU for setting up medical colleges in the state's Sambhal and Maharajganj districts under the public-private partnership mode.

The MoU was signed in the presence of CM Yogi Adityanath at his official residence here, a statement said. Adityanath said for the first time in the state medical colleges are being set up through the PPP mode and asked the medical education department to proceed ahead in a time-bound manner. The chief minister said the work of setting up the medical colleges is being taken forward by the reputed institutions--Shri Siddhi Vinayak Trust, Bareilly and Shanti Foundation Trust, Maharajganj.

The construction of medical colleges with the partnership of the private sector will be taken forward on a war footing, he said.

The state government has set a target of establishing medical colleges in Maharajganj and Sambhal districts by 2024, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy on record; may be home to oldest stars in universe

Astronomers spot farthest galaxy on record; may be home to oldest stars in u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022