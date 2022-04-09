Left Menu

Punjab govt committed to stop 'brain drain', says CM Mann

PTI | Bathinda | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:17 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:15 IST
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said his government is committed to stopping the 'brain drain' by creating new opportunities in the state so that youngsters don't have to go to foreign countries in pursuit of their dreams.

He was addressing the students of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) during the first convocation ceremony here.

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and Mann also conferred degrees on the students, according to an official release.

Mann said that education needs to be in sync with the employment opportunities available.

Seeking some time to create an industry-friendly environment in Punjab to employ people, Mann appealed to the youngsters to serve their motherland.

Mann also appealed to the parents to give freedom to their children, especially the girls, to excel in the field of their choice.

He said parents should stop spoon-feeding their children and instead strengthen their skills by providing them an open environment to prove themselves.

Purohit, while delivering the convocation address, said technologists are problem solvers who search for quicker, better, and less expensive ways to meet tough challenges, and varsities like MRSPTU gear up the technologists to fulfill these challenges.

He asked young technologists to become job creators and also create wealth for the nation, society, and people through start-ups.

He called upon the MRSPTU to take lead in creating an ecosystem for entrepreneurship and innovation amongst its constituent colleges and hoped that setting up of innovation and incubation centers in on its radar.

Earlier, the Punjab governor conferred honorary doctorate degrees on three eminent personalities for their contribution in various fields which included social worker Dr. SPS Oberoi, industrialist Rajinder Gupta and former chairman ISRO Dr. Radhakrishnan (degree received by Director IIT Ropar Dr. Rajiv Ahuja).

