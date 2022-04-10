Left Menu

Prayagraj: Class 4 student begins over 200-km run to Lucknow

Class 4 student Kajal, who had come into limelight last year by participating in the Indira Marathon here, started a run from Prayagraj to Lucknow on Sunday. Rajinikanth said Kajal was stopped from going to the stage in stadium despite completing the Indira Marathon last year.

Updated: 10-04-2022 17:38 IST
Class 4 student Kajal, who had come into limelight last year by participating in the Indira Marathon here, started a run from Prayagraj to Lucknow on Sunday. Kajal, who aspires to be an athlete, will reach the residence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on April 17. She will cover over 200 kilometres, running. Before leaving for Lucknow from the Civil Lines here, Kajal told PTI that she had participated in the Indira Marathon last year. Despite this, neither her school nor the district administration appreciated her, she says. Kajal's coach Rajinikanth said she will have her first stop at Phaphamau. On Monday, she will leave for Kunda in Pratapgarh, where she will rest at the house of MLA Raja Bhaiya.

Kajal will reach Lucknow on April 17 via Unchahar, Rae Bareli. Due to extreme heat, she will run from 5 am to 8 am and from 5 pm to 7 pm. She will rest in the afternoon. Rajnikanth said Kajal's father, a resident of Lalitpur village, works as a pointsman in the Railways. Kajal expressed hope that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will fulfil her dream of bringing glory to the country by becoming an athlete and hopes of getting resources required for it. Rajinikanth said Kajal was stopped from going to the stage in stadium despite completing the Indira Marathon last year. After this, she decided to do something big in future, he said.

