IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler b Avesh Khan 13 Devdutt Padikkal c Holder b K Gowtham 29 Sanju Samson lbw b Holder 13 Van der Dussen b K Gowtham 4 Shimron Hetmyer not out 59 R Ashwin retd out 28 Riyan Parag c K Gowtham b Holder 8 Trent Boult not out 2 Extras: (LB-3, W-6) 9 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 165 Fall of Wickets: 42-1, 60-2, 64-3, 67-4, 163-5.

Bowler: D Chameera 4-0-22-0, J Holder 4-0-50-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-29-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-31-1, K Gowtham 4-0-30-2. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

