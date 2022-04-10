Left Menu

IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 22:17 IST
IPL Scoreboard: RR vs LSG
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants here on Sunday.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler b Avesh Khan 13 Devdutt Padikkal c Holder b K Gowtham 29 Sanju Samson lbw b Holder 13 Van der Dussen b K Gowtham 4 Shimron Hetmyer not out 59 R Ashwin retd out 28 Riyan Parag c K Gowtham b Holder 8 Trent Boult not out 2 Extras: (LB-3, W-6) 9 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 165 Fall of Wickets: 42-1, 60-2, 64-3, 67-4, 163-5.

Bowler: D Chameera 4-0-22-0, J Holder 4-0-50-2, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0-29-0, Avesh Khan 4-0-31-1, K Gowtham 4-0-30-2. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
3
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022