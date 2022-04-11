JNU clash: JNUSU, ABVP take out separate protest marches

The JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) and RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out separate marches inside the university campus to protest against the clash that broke out between the two sides on Sunday over serving of non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess. The JNUSU has alleged that the ABVP members stopped students from eating non-vegetarian food in the hostel mess and created a violent atmosphere. However, the right-wing ABVP denied the charge and claimed that ''Leftists'' obstructed a puja programme organised at the hostel on Ram Navami. The JNUSU took out a march inside the campus and then went to the Vasant Kunj police station to demand the arrest of those responsible for the alleged attack. Beating dhaplis, students marched inside the campus raising anti-ABVP slogans. They also shared videos of ''ABVP activists'' purportedly attacking students with wipers and sticks. Another purported video showed ''ABVP activists'' raising slogans of Jai Shri Ram and creating a ruckus inside the Kaveri Hostel, which is at the centre of the scuffle. A third video showed some students attacking a vendor who had gone to the mess for supplying chicken.

The ABVP also marched inside the campus to protest against Left outfits.

They shared purported videos of students alleging that they had been thrashed by activists of ''Left-affiliated outfits''. In a video shared by the right-wing outfit, Divya, a JNU student says, ''I was fasting the whole day and hadn't eaten anything. I had gone to attend the puja and after the puja we were attacked by Left activists. They hit my hand with a bottle and I was left severely injured.'' The video shows her hand bandaged. In another video shared by the ABVP, a B.A second year student of French, Vijay Pradhan, says, ''I told them that I am differently-abled, but they didn't spare me and kept attacking me and thrashing me.'' PTI SLB TIR TIR

