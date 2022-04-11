Violence in JNU attempt to 'sabbotage' varsity's unique character: CPI's Viswam

CPI MP Binoy Viswam has hit out against the RSS over the violence that erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus on Sunday and said that what has happened is an attempt to ''sabotage'' the unique character of the institute.

Two groups of students clashed at the JNU's Kaveri Hostel on Sunday allegedly over serving of non-vegetarian food on Ram Navami in the mess, with police saying six students were injured in the violence.

''RSS should desist from its game plan on JNU. Yesterday's vandalism shows their plan to sabbotage the unique character of JNU. That great institution is founded up on values of inquisitive wisdom embedded in Indian culture. Any move to undermine that will be resisted. Hands off JNU!,'' Viswam said in a tweet on Monday.

Security has been tightened at the Jawaharlal Nehru University to maintain peace and ensure no untoward incident takes place again, a day after a clash in the campus over non-vegetarian food, police said on Monday.

