IIPM appoints Rakesh Mohan Joshi as its new Director

Bangalore-based Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM), an autonomous organisation of the commerce ministry, has appointed Rakesh Mohan Joshi as its new Director.

Joshi was Professor and Dean at the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) here.

''I took the charge on April 7,'' Joshi said.

He was associated with several multilateral organisations, such as the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, UNCTAD, International Dairy Federation, and Asian Productivity Organisation (APO).

He has conducted research, training programmes, teaching, and consultancy in several countries, including the US, China, Russia, and Canada.

Joshi has also been involved in conducting training programmes for corporate executives, government officials and diplomats.

