Accommodate Indian students from Ukraine against vacant seats: AICTE to technical institutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 22:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia
The AICTE has written to heads of all technical institutions to consider Indian students, who have returned from war-torn Ukraine, against vacant seats available and admit them at appropriate levels.

In its letter, the technical education regulator said ''as you are aware, around 20,000 Indian students are back in the country from the war-torn Ukraine, where they were pursuing courses in medical and engineering in various universities of Ukraine''. These students are in ''deep desperation'' as their educational future is uncertain in the war-torn country, the All India Council of Technical (AICTE) said.

''The matter was raised in the parliament and it was recommended that the government of India would facilitate all educational possibilities for all those who want to continue their education in India as it concerns the future of thousands of Indians which should not be neglected,'' it said.

The AICTE said that the institutions are requested to consider such cases against the vacant seats available in respective years and admit them at appropriate levels so that the students who have come back from Ukraine may continue their studies in India.

Russia started its military offensive against Ukraine on February 24.

