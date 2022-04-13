Left Menu

Official suspended for 'wrongly' sealing a shop: East Delhi Mayor

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-04-2022 20:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 20:38 IST
Official suspended for 'wrongly' sealing a shop: East Delhi Mayor
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@ShyamAgarwalBJP)
  • Country:
  • India

A civic official has been suspended for wrongly sealing a shop in east Delhi, the area's mayor alleged on Wednesday.

The office of East Delhi Mayor Shyam Sunder Aggarwal in a statement issued on Wednesday said he has a "zero-tolerance policy" against corruption.

According to the statement, a shop in Old Govindpura was sealed by an official who was found guilty in a probe of wrongly sealing the shop.

Aggarwal was quoted as saying in the statement that he had written to the municipal commissioner to have that shop de-sealed and to take action against the official.

He said he got the shop "de-sealed" which was sealed for the last four months.

The official has been suspended by an order dated April 11, the mayor said.

''No act of corruption shall be tolerated,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

Hubble measures a behemoth comet barreling its way toward Earth

United States
2
"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks SC

"Bhaiya is back" posters welcoming bail of rape accused student leader irks ...

 India
3
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
4
Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

Cable-car collision kills two in India, leaves almost 50 trapped mid-air

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022